Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 315.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Clorox updated its FY24 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.500 EPS.

Clorox Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $8.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.36. 4,184,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,751. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 248.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.