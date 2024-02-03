Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rayonier also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RYN

Rayonier Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rayonier by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rayonier by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 97,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rayonier by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 248,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rayonier by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.