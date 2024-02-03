Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 29th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,942.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 303,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

