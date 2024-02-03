Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) Shares Up 1.6%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.10. 348,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,804,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Bit Brother Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47.

Bit Brother Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bit Brother Limited engages in the retail and distribution of specialty tea products in China. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries, such as fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.