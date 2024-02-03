Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 6,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Company Profile

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

