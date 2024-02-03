Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.07 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

