Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 192,214 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,214 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

