Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 710,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Trex Stock Performance
NYSE TREX opened at $86.54 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.
Trex Profile
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
