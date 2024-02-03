Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.31 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

