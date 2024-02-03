Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

