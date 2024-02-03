Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

