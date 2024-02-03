Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.80 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

