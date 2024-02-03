Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,556 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.74% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AIV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 120.13%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

