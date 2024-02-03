Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,169 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Talos Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 754,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $12.23 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

