UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,806 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 30.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 85.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $5,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.18%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

