Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 149,100 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.34% of Genworth Financial worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 58,512 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,666,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 55,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $336,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

