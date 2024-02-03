Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 25,005 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,005 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

