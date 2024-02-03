Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock Position Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.94% of Adeia worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Adeia in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Adeia by 33,450.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.53 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Adeia had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

