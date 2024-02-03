Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.18% of The GEO Group worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after buying an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,668,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,473,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GEO stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

