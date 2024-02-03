Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Radian Group worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.8 %

RDN opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

