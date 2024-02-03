Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,578 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 125.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 67,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,796 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 225.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of MSGE opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

