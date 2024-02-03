Boston Partners Purchases 620 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Boston Partners lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $88,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 195.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

