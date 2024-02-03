Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Down 4.1% After Earnings Miss

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.51. 81,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 708,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,028,000 after acquiring an additional 273,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

