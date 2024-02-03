Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

