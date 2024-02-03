Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average is $135.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

