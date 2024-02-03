Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,638 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 53,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

