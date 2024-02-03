Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,803 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $214.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.