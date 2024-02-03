Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million to $1.010 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.39 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.970-4.120 EPS.

HOLX stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.89.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,607,000 after buying an additional 282,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,879,000 after buying an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

