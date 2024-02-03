Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

