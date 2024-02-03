International Paper (NYSE:IP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Paper Stock Down 2.6 %

International Paper stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

