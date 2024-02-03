Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.970-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Hologic also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95 to $1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,727.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

