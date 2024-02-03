Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.1 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.970-4.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hologic by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 97.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

