Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

