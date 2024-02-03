FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Trading Up 5.7% Following Earnings Beat

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $122.87 and last traded at $121.28. Approximately 106,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 193,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.77.

The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

