8,300 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in RB Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,053 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,498,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,900,000 after acquiring an additional 148,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBA opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

