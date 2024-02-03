BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $788.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $783.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.70.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $23,319,805. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

