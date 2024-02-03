Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $413,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

