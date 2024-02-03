TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Releases Earnings Results

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

TDK Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TDK stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. TDK has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

