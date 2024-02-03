TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Releases Earnings Results

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 5.84%.
TDK Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TDK stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. TDK has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
