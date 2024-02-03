Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.93 billion. Avnet also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.150 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Avnet by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avnet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,164,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avnet by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avnet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

