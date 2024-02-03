Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading 9.2% Higher

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.00. 7,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 3,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.91.

Los Andes Copper Trading Up 9.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The firm has a market cap of C$383.89 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

