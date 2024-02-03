Metro (ETR:B4B3) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.70 ($8.37) and last traded at €7.70 ($8.37). 1,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.80 ($8.48).

Metro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.79. The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

