Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $73.21 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.