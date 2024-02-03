SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Position Trimmed by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $336.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

