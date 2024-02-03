Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% in the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFEB opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

