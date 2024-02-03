SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,692,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,355,000 after buying an additional 325,181 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.