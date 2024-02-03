iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 150,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWV stock opened at $282.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.44 and a 52-week high of $283.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

