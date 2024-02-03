Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 292 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $211,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in General Electric by 6.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

GE opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.