Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $94.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

