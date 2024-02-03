Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.10

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 574512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
WSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
