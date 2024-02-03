Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.85 on Friday. Apple has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average of $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,648,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,760,902,000 after purchasing an additional 520,296 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 86,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,988.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
